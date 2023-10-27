New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

