New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,325.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $24.71 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $684.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.45 million. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $859,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,228,606.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

