New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 158.1% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 579,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 354,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 40.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,134,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after buying an additional 327,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH opened at $27.61 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

