New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.14.

Insider Activity

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $1,333,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,330 shares of company stock worth $4,338,358. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

