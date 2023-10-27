New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 215,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after buying an additional 114,148 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,947,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $861.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

