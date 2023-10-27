New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,554,592.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379,033 shares of company stock valued at $154,031,842. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CVI stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

