New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $113,000 Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,703 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth $3,602,712,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth $60,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $18,754,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ADT by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADT

Insider Activity at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.