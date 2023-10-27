New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $180,000 Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 67,482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock worth $432,977. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

