New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $228,000 Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

REX American Resources stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.90. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on REX

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.