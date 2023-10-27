New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $232,000 Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

EFC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a current ratio of 43.02. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $816.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 409.10%.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.