New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $382,000 Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com
In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Cars.com
Cars.com Stock Performance
NYSE CARS opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cars.com Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Watch for bears as S&P 500 slices 200-day line
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Reasons UPS is a strong sell: Reasons to buy it when it bottoms
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 hot mid-caps set to report Q3 earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.