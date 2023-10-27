New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $114,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 167,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $5.95 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

