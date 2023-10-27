New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $176,000 in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

