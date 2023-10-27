New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $196,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,451.89 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,276.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,527.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,476.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.