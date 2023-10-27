New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $368,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

UFP Technologies stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.53.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

