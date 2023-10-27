New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILY opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.92. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $406.28 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.58%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 264.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $1,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,748,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,284,450.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

