New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 280,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NYSE EHAB opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

