New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of GDEN opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $905.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $286.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

