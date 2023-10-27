New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $5,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $327.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.22. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

