New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 93.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Banc of California by 9.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.25. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

