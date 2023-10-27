New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mercer International by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. Mercer International's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

