New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12,858.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 1,188,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $12,417,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 735,282 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 691,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after buying an additional 677,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GTES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.