New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $30.45 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

