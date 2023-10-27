New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Powell Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $879.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.86. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $192.37 million for the quarter.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

