New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 4,788 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.