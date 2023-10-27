New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $35,755.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,040.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $35,755.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,040.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,252 shares of company stock valued at $167,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $26.56 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.61 million, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

