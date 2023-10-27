New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 183.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

