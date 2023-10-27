New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,397.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

