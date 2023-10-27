New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KALU. StockNews.com cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of KALU opened at $57.87 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

