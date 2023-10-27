New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.13 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

