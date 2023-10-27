New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,603 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $3,000,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 557.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

IBTX stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $67.53.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

