New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,863 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avid Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 226.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,671 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 145.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 90,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $27.00 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

