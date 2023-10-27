New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,237 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 450,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,692,000 after purchasing an additional 155,777 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,442 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

