New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $1,106,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 196.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 58.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 315,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,270.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,959.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,270.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,820 shares of company stock worth $415,266 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

