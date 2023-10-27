New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 617 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.09 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $536.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

