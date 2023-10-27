New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $295,000 Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 318,382 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ BECN opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Free Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

