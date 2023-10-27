New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $13.93 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

