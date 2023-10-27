New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 101,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in TTEC by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TTEC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 71,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $989.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $600.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

