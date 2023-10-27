Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Buys $322,050.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northern Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $64.95 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

