Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) EVP Buys $322,050.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRSO opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

