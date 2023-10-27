PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $92.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

