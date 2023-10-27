Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.