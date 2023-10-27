Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPC

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.