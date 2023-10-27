Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 436,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $132.18 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

