Piper Sandler Raises Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Price Target to $54.00

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ NBN opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

