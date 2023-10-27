Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

