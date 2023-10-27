Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $19.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0674 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

