Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XT opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

