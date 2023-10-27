Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $4.72 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.