Raymond James & Associates Has $3.32 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.